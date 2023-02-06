My first published short story is out! ”Blockfrogs Freddy” is the first in a series of fiction books. It’s about space traveling blockchain frogs in a universe where amphibians are king.

Blockfrogs are books, for people of all ages, to learn more about the positive impact of blockchain and digital currencies.

I’ve written several crypto-related books already. This includes “Mastering Blockchain” and the upcoming “Understanding Crypto”. Yet there’s definitely a need for more entertaining, lively fare for people. That’s why I started the Blockfrogs series - it’s easy to read, somewhat absurd - and fun.

Blockfrogs Freddy is available on Amazon. I’ve also created Blockfrogs NFTs on OpenSea. I’m open to other crypto platforms, let me know what I’ve missed.

Please leave positive Amazon feedback on Blockfrogs Freddy!

Thanks for reading.

