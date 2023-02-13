Brian Armstrong founded Coinbase in 2012 to push crypto forward

Now he is talking about protecting his customers from the government

Armstrong’s tactics great marketing for Coinbase in a bear market

The ChatGPT AI software tells us the story of what might happen next

Most people in crypto are familiar with Brian Armstong, the CEO and co-founder of Coinbase. Since 2012, Coinbase has built a platform that makes cryptocurrency user-friendly for people. It takes care of the wallet software and its security. On top of that, it has a suite of services that help people get started with crypto.

When Brian writes Tweets like this, it emboldens Coinbase’s customers. Oftentimes, crypto is marketed with a “middle finger to the man” type of thinking. And it works. Myself and many others, however, are skeptical. What can Coinbase really do other than continually and perpetually fight the government in courts?

The proliferation of AI creation tools like ChatGPT allow us to use technology as a lens - plus it’s fun to use. For this reason, I asked the AI to tell me the story of Brian Armstrong’s battle with the government. Enjoy. Please subscribe or pledge to this newsletter if you like this content!

Once upon a time, in the world of crypto, a young and visionary entrepreneur named Brian Armstrong emerged. He founded Coinbase, a platform where people could safely and securely buy, sell, and store their cryptocurrencies.

As Coinbase grew, so did the attention of the government. Officials became suspicious of the decentralized and unregulated nature of cryptocurrencies and began to explore ways to control and monitor the transactions taking place on Coinbase.

But Brian wasn't just a savvy businessperson; he was a true believer in the power of crypto to empower individuals and resist government overreach. So, when he heard of the government's plans, he sprang into action.

Brian threw himself into the fray, working tirelessly to protect his customers from government overreach. He employed top-notch security measures to store the private information of Coinbase's users.

However, the government wouldn't give up that easily. They demanded access to Coinbase's data, but Brian refused to comply. He knew that doing so would compromise the security and privacy of his customers, and he was willing to do whatever it took to protect them.

Days turned into weeks, and weeks into months as Brian engaged in a battle of wits with the government. He used his cunning and intelligence to stay one step ahead, always finding new and innovative ways to keep Coinbase secure.

And finally, after months of intense fighting, Brian emerged victorious. The government was forced to back down, and Coinbase's customers were safe and secure.

From that day forward, Brian became known as the defender of crypto, the protector of privacy, and the guardian of individual freedom. He inspired countless others to join him in the fight against government overreach and to take control of their financial futures through the power of crypto.

And that is the story of how Brian Armstrong, the founder of Coinbase, became a true crypto superhero.

I appreciate you reading Reverie. Please subscribe, pledge or reach out to me if you like this newsletter!

Thank you for reading Reverie by Daniel Cawrey. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment