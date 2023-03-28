Some may say the crypto winter is upon us. Some are fearful of what regulation may do to the blockchain industry as a whole.

But crypto’s nowhere near being on life support. The ecosystem is strong. Despite some uncertainty, now is the best time to be building.

Join me Thursday, March 30 at 10AM EST/2PM UTC for a special event. “Why Crypto’s not Dead” is a virtual presentation hosted on LinkedIn in conjunction with Pace Ventures.

We’ll cover:

How DeFi can displace banks

Why smart contracts are so revolutionary

Crypto’s impact on the SBV viral bank run

Why web3 technologies could kill some web2 businesses

The 5 important things I have learned after 10 years in crypto

I will also be answering some questions following the presentation. Those who ask questions will receive a free signed copy of my upcoming book “Understanding Crypto” which is currently in pre-sale on Amazon.

Please join me for “Why Crypto’s not Dead” - RSVP now!

