Crypto's Not Dead
Will glass coffins be a success? Remains to be seen.
Some may say the crypto winter is upon us. Some are fearful of what regulation may do to the blockchain industry as a whole.
But crypto’s nowhere near being on life support. The ecosystem is strong. Despite some uncertainty, now is the best time to be building.
Reverie by Daniel Cawrey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Join me Thursday, March 30 at 10AM EST/2PM UTC for a special event. “Why Crypto’s not Dead” is a virtual presentation hosted on LinkedIn in conjunction with Pace Ventures.
We’ll cover:
How DeFi can displace banks
Why smart contracts are so revolutionary
Crypto’s impact on the SBV viral bank run
Why web3 technologies could kill some web2 businesses
The 5 important things I have learned after 10 years in crypto
I will also be answering some questions following the presentation. Those who ask questions will receive a free signed copy of my upcoming book “Understanding Crypto” which is currently in pre-sale on Amazon.
Please join me for “Why Crypto’s not Dead” - RSVP now!
Reverie by Daniel Cawrey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.