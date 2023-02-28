I asked the ChatGPT AI chatbot to put its HR hat on and get me a job description for what seems like a very hot job these days:

Social Media Troll

We are seeking a talented and experienced social media troll to join our team. As a social media troll, you will be responsible for engaging with users on various social media platforms and creating controversial and inflammatory content to generate attention and stir up conversation.

Responsibilities:

Create controversial and inflammatory content on social media platforms to generate attention and engagement

Engage with users in a confrontational and provocative manner to keep conversations going

Utilize a variety of tactics to disrupt online communities and cause chaos

Stay up-to-date on the latest social media trends and platforms

Work closely with our marketing team to develop and execute social media campaigns

Requirements:

At least 2 years of experience as a social media troll

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to handle intense and sometimes hostile situations

In-depth knowledge of various social media platforms and their respective cultures

Strong understanding of internet culture, memes, and trends

A willingness to push boundaries and break social norms

Must be able to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines

Must be able to work independently and as part of a team

Additionally, the candidate must be well-groomed and professional in appearance, and must be able to wear a suit while working. This position may require some travel.

If you are a skilled social media troll and are looking for an exciting new challenge, please apply today!

