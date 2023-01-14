Disgraced FTX CEO SBF is back trying to explain himself

He’s started a Substack posting blame + misdirection

Revelations ahead - like who is supporting SBF financially

SBF even allowed people to pledge money to his Substack

A few weeks ago, I wrote that discredited FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) should be in jail and not out on bail.

I still think that’s the right position. Because being on house arrest means this guy gets to use a computer. And start a Substack!

SBF’s first post? He wants to set the record straight with a FTX Pre-Mortem Overview!

I’ll Save You From the Psychopathic Dribble Drabble

It’s pretty easy to read content like SBF’s and know what someone is trying to get across to readers. The guy does a LOT of posturing in the post. Talks about making FTX US users whole, Sullivan & Cromwell, the crypto crash and CZ.

FTT was worth $44.60 a year ago. Source: CoinMarketCap

A bunch of excuses, a bunch of galaxy-brained numbers. Like, how does this guy even have accurate data anyways? SBF thinks if he puts a bunch of Google Spreadsheets on a Substack now we’ll trust him after practicing voodoo accounting.

Who Are the Accomplices?

SBF’s baloney-brain is trying to get him out of the situation he’s in. Problem is, he’s run out of people to fool. Except for his parents, one of whom wrote an Stanford essay that starts with this:

“The philosophy of personal responsibility has ruined criminal justice and economic policy”.

You cannot make this shit up. Source: Boston Review

Neither of SBF’s parents are teaching Law at Stanford anymore like they used to. So all three of them are sitting around somewhere in a Palo Alto house - and the SBF Substack is likely a product of that.

It’s no wonder CoinDesk has filed a request to reveal who is providing the $250 million bond for SBF to stay out of jail. Because this is total absurdity. The guy should be locked up.

According to the New York Times, SBF’s bail conditions state he must not open new lines of credit or start another business. So the question is: How is opening a Substack and allowing people to pay for it not a business?

Is it a charity? The Save Baloney Sam Fund?

Hard to say, but it seems after I DM’ed the baloney man on Twitter why the pledge feature was on, it was turned off.

Share

Leave a comment