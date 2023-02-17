“Super Pumped” tells the incredible rise of Uber out of seemingly nowhere

In many cities, Uber initially outran local authorities with strategic tactics

Many don’t know the strategic methods this company actually took to win

Do parallels exist with crypto companies trying to stay one step ahead?

Do you remember the first time you ordered an Uber? Got in the car? Got out of the car without having to exchange money? The experience was magical, a product that combined mobile phones, digital payments and GPS.

It could take you where you wanted to go. Frictionlessly.

Then, do you remember all the negative stuff about Uber? Its CEO Travis Kalanick? The horrible press? Most of us do. And now Uber is public, quietly rolling along with a different and decidedly total opposite type of CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi.

“Super Pumped” tells the inside story of everything that happened. And some of the crazy tactics Uber used to keep ahead of local governments to survive and grow in its early days. There feels like some parallels to crypto here. One has to wonder what crypto entrepreneurs are doing to survive, especially right now with the SEC making noise.

Maybe someday they’ll be a book like “Super Pumped” about crypto. There’s already a TV show about “Super Pumped” on Showtime (it’s free on Amazon Prime right now). But the book has all the nitty gritty details. If you’ve seen the show or read the book, share a comment or drop me a line. Would love to know how you feel about it.

“Super Pumped” is on Amazon.

