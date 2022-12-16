Daniel Cawrey's Reverie

In a year that has seen the collapse of stablecoin Terra, hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, lender Celsius and FTX, among others, could Binance be next?
There's some low-hanging fruit for regulators to come after when it comes to crypto.
Valuing cryptocurrencies can be hard. But there is actually a lot of data - like what's going on with miners right now - out there to consider about…
Bitcoin is still enjoying a relatively durable price given how many crypto firms have been damaged by the FTX fiasco.
While reading about all this FTX drama, I keep remembering all the silly promotional stuff the company had been doing over to get more users.
Welcome to this newsletter by me, Daniel Cawrey. New book “Understanding Crypto” coming in 2023. “Mastering Blockchain” by O’Reilly Media is now…
