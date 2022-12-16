Daniel Cawrey's Reverie
Binance is Fucked
In a year that has seen the collapse of stablecoin Terra, hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, lender Celsius and FTX, among others, could Binance be next?
Daniel Cawrey
Dec 16
1
8
Mining, Stablecoins and Custody: Regulators Are Coming For Crypto
There's some low-hanging fruit for regulators to come after when it comes to crypto.
Daniel Cawrey
Dec 8
What’s the Real Value of Bitcoin, the Magic Internet Money?
Valuing cryptocurrencies can be hard. But there is actually a lot of data - like what's going on with miners right now - out there to consider about…
Daniel Cawrey
Dec 1
In the Wake of FTX's Debacle, How Has Bitcoin Price Remained Steady?
Bitcoin is still enjoying a relatively durable price given how many crypto firms have been damaged by the FTX fiasco.
Daniel Cawrey
Nov 22
The Worst Part About FTX? The Shameless Self-Promotion
While reading about all this FTX drama, I keep remembering all the silly promotional stuff the company had been doing over to get more users.
Daniel Cawrey
Nov 15
Daniel Cawrey's Reverie Newsletter
Welcome to this newsletter by me, Daniel Cawrey. New book “Understanding Crypto” coming in 2023. “Mastering Blockchain” by O’Reilly Media is now…
Daniel Cawrey
Dec 15, 2019
